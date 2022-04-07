BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are expected to vote Thursday on whether to revoke the liquor license from a Faneuil Hall bar after the fatal stabbing of a Marine on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Alvaro Larrama, who worked as a bouncer at Sons of Boston on Union Street, fatally stabbed former Marine Daniel Martinez on March 19, authorities said.

The two men exchanged words when Martinez tried to get into the bar, with Larrama stabbing him to death shortly afterward, according to investigators and Jason Kuczynski, who runs the bar.

“They were denied entry and definitely got into a verbal dispute,” Kuczynski told the Boston Liquor Licensing Board during a review on Tuesday. “Just from the body language, it seems like they were having a pretty intense argument.”

The Boston Licensing Board pulled the bar’s entertainment license after Larrama was charged with murder.

An attorney for Sons of Boston said Larrama had no prior discipline issues and that the bar should not be held responsible for his actions.

“It was not foreseeable by the licensee that this would happen,” attorney Carolyn Conway said.

Kuczynski told the board that he did not do a background check on Larrama when he was hired last year. He also claimed that the bar does not train its security to get confrontational with guests.

The bar has remained open since the stabbing.

The hearing is slated to take place at 10 a.m.

