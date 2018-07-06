Officials: Toddler dies after being pulled from pool in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A toddler has died after being pulled from a swimming pool in Lynn Friday night, officials said.

Firefighters responding to 199 Boston Street for a report a child in a pool found a 2-year-old boy in the water, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

The boy was taken to Northshore Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional details were available.

