LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A “significant number” of ducks have recently died along a river in Lowell and officials believe a natural toxin is to blame.

Avian botulism, a common illness among waterfowl, is likely claiming the lives of ducks near the Merrimack River, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife told Lowell officials.

Avian botulism is a neuro-muscular illness caused by botulinum that is produced by bacteria.

Members of the public are now being urged to refrain from feeding ducks near the river in order to prevent them from congregating and spreading the disease.

Lowell police and animal control are continuing to monitor the situation.

