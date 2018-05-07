Officials tranquilize wayward bear stuck in tree in Manchester NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A large black bear that caused a stir in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire Monday after it spent several hours hanging out in a tree was successfully tranquilized by wildlife officials and removed from the scene.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials responding around 8 a.m. to the area of Notre Dame Avenue and Wayne Street found the one-and-a-half-year-old bear napping in a tree. While they worked to safely remove the bear, residents were told to avoid the area near St. Mary’s Church.

After it was shot with a tranquilizer dart, the bear slid down the tree and into a net below. It was later placed in a cage and transported to New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, where it was to be set free.

Officials said they believe the bear was wandering around the city in search of a meal.

Fish and Game Officer Chris McKee said it’s not unusual for bears to head into the city in the springtime.

“This time of year they’re looking for an easy meal because the berries are not out and the nuts are not out,” he said.

A nearby school was asked to shelter in place as a precaution.

Residents are being urged to secure their bird feeders and trash cans as bears across the region begin to come out of hibernation.

