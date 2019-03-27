Officials: Trash outside Salem, NH home a public health hazard

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Boxes of trash are stacked high outside a Salem, New Hampshire home, busting down fences and littering neighbors’ yards, and the town says it’s become a public health hazard.

“So our property line is the tree line here, and sometimes the stuff just creeps over our property. We kick it back over. I hate it. I’m sick of looking at it,” neighbor Nicole Callahan said.

About a year ago, town officials say the homeowner started a recycling business and began stockpiling printers.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t dispose of the rest, and now we’re stuck with a piece of property that has close to 2,000 boxes of printers in it,” Salem Health Officer Brian Lockard said.

The town says rodents have made a home in the piles of trash on the property.

“I have personally seen some rats over there. The people at the corner have rats over at their house. It’s disgusting,” said neighbor John Manning.

Callahan says she’s worried about her kids playing outside.

“My concern is whatever is living over there at this point is going to migrate over to my yard, whether it’s snakes or rats, and be a concern for my kids and their safety,” she said.

Last November, the town sent the owner a letter ordering him to clean it up, but that didn’t work, so they’re now taking him to court.

“Potentially, what’s going to happen is, he fails to comply,” Lockard said. “The judge will issue an order and injunction. That will give us the authority to go onto the property, clean it up, and then we’ll probably put a lien on the property.”

That makes neighbors happy knowing the trash may soon be cleaned up and taken care of.

“I’m thrilled,” Callahan said. “I just hope that it happens sooner than later.”

