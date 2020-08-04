Officials: Tree knocked down by heavy winds traps man in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders rescued a man in Rehoboth after a tree fell on him Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters and EMTs responded to reports of a man struck by a falling tree in his yard Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The man was trapped underneath the tree.

Emergency responders extricated the man, who was conscious and alert, and firefighters cleared the tree off the driveway so his wife could meet him at the hospital, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)