Officials: Trump undergoing variety of treatments for coronavirus

President Donald Trump has been receiving a variety of therapies and drugs to treat the coronavirus, and officials said the next two days are “critical” for his treatment.

Trump received one dose of an antibody cocktail to boost his immune system and has begun a five-day course of Remdesivir, an experimental anti-viral drug, officials said, but Trump’s chief of staff said the president’s health had been “very concerning.”

“The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in a statement. “We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

Doctors said Trump had a fever that has since broken, and it’s unclear if he received any oxygen before being admitted to Walter Reed. A local health expert said the information given out so far doesn’t give a full picture of Trump’s health.

“People are often placed on oxygen during transport or while they’re being assessed and it doesn’t always mean they actually require it. So what we really want to know is what his oxygen levels have been to know how sick he is, said Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center. “The fact that fever went away is potentially a good sign but fevers can come and go in patients with viral infections independent of other manifestations.”

