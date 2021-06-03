BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials announced Thursday that they were unable to determine the cause of death for the mother swan that passed away on the Esplanade in Boston earlier this week.

A necropsy performed on Wednesday revealed that the swan was in “good body condition” with no signs of external trauma, wounds, broken bones, or evidence of bruising, according to the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

The swan had no foreign material in its oral cavity and the GI tract did not show any evidence of non-food material, while its organs and air sacs were of normal size and shape, officials added.

The mother swan had recently hatched a family of cygnets.

