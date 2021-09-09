MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that killed a man in Maynard earlier this month was caused by an underground leak in a gas line that occurred outside the house, according to investigators.

Emergency crews responding to a reported house fire on Park Street on September 2 found smoke coming from the front and side windows of the house. The man, whose name was not released, was dead upon their arrival.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental and caused by an underground leak in a gas line outside the house which spread and ignited in a basement crawl space.

Eversource is still investigating the cause of that leak. As a part of the investigation, the Department of Public Utilities is looking into past reports of gas leaks in town and how they were handled during the last few years, according to a release issued by Fire Chief Anthony Stowers. the process is expected to take weeks to months to complete.

Eversource is working to repair underground piping in the Park Street area and will also repair issues discovered during their inspections of supply lines throughout the town.

Residents should direct any complaints about gas services to the Consumer Division of DPU by emailing DPUConsumer.Complaints@mass.gov or calling 617-737-2836 or 877-886-5066 for toll-free.

