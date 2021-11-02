BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters investigating an “unknown haze” that turned out to be a refrigerator fire at a Boston medical center, officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a Level 2 Hazmat alert at Tufts Medical Center around 4 p.m. Tuesday are were investigating an “unknown haze” on the 7th floor, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department. No illnesses were reported but the building was evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

Officials said a fire in a walk-in refrigerators was sealed off and they determined the air quality of the building to be safe.

