BOSTON (WHDH) - An unlicensed driver was arrested following a crash involving a Boston police cruiser early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash in the area of Ceylon and Quincy streets in the city’s Dorchester section just before 1:30 a.m. found a damaged sedan and a dented police cruiser, according to the Boston Police Department.

The officer and driver of the second vehicle were evaluated at the scene.

The driver, whose name has not been released, is facing a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)