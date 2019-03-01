Officials: Unvaccinated person traveling from Boston to NH may have exposed many to measles

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Travelers going from Boston to New Hampshire earlier this week may have been exposed to measles.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services says an unvaccinated international traveler who took a bus from South Station in Boston to Manchester’s Transportation Center on Tuesday may have exposed many people to the virus.

Boston Express Line bus #5178 is said to have departed Boston Logan International Airport at 9:25 p.m. with passengers on board before picking up the infectious traveler and others at 10:00 p.m. at South Station.

The bus made stops to drop passengers in Tyngsboro at 10:45 p.m., Nashua at 11:00 p.m., and arrived at its final destination in Manchester at 11:30 p.m. The bus was then retired and cleaned.

“Any person who rode the same bus is considered exposed to measles, and any person who was present or transited through South Station on Feb. 26, 2019, from about 8:30 p.m. through midnight is potentially exposed,” the health department said in a press release.

Measles is a very contagious disease that can be transmitted through the air when someone sneezes, coughs, or talks. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. It is very easy for individuals who have not received the measles vaccine to contract it from someone else.

The incubation period for measles from the time of exposure is seven to 21 days, typically 2 weeks.

Symptoms of measles infection usually begin with high fever, cough, runny nose, and conjunctivitis several days prior to the development of a body rash.

