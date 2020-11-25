Officials unveil Worcester field hospital as coronavirus cases surge in Mass.

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials on Wednesday unveiled a 240-bed field hospital inside the DCU Center Worcester that was built to assist the healthcare workers in their fight against the second coronavirus surge.

Doctors and nurses from UMass Medical Center will staff the makeshift facility, but the city is looking to hire additional doctors and nurses.

“If you are interested in helping in the fight to contain and treat the coronavirus, we need you! We are looking for caregivers for all three shifts,” UMass Memorial Health Care wrote in a job posting for the field hospital.

They are looking to hire advanced practitioners, certified nurse assistants, medical interpreters, observation assistants, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, physicians, registered nurses, registration representatives, respiratory therapists, radiology technologists, and social workers.

This comes as the Massachusetts Nurses Association says their members are still exhausted and traumatized from the first surge.

More than 700 patients were served at field hospitals in Boston and Worcester in the spring.

The field hospital is slated to open in early December.

On Tuesday, the state reported 2,225 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, and a 2.8% daily positivity rate.

