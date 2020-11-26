Officials urge caution against holiday fire hazards with startling videos

Firefighters are urging Thanksgiving cooks to be cautious this year by showing off the dangers of deep-fried turkey.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission shared a video reminding anyone planning to serve up fried turkey to do so safely.

To prevent fire, the turkey must be completely defrosted and dried before hitting the oil.

The fryer should be used outside away from any structures.

Kids and pets should also be kept away.

Don't do any of this.#Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/PFnhU1ow6T — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) November 21, 2020

With all the attention those turkey day tips were getting, the commission added some more holiday tips — water the Christmas tree.

The commission shared a video showing just how fast a dry tree can burn up.