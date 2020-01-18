Officials urge caution as snow covers roads across state

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Transportation officials are urging motorists to be cautious on the roads as a winter storm drops up to six inches of snow on parts of Massachusetts.

The speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced to 40 mph, and MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said more than 1,500 crews are clearing snow from the roads, which are wet and slush-covered.

The Worcester and Merrimack Valley areas are expected to see between four and six inches of snow as the storm passes through Saturday evening. Roads in Worcester and Andover were already covered in snow.

Gulliver said drivers should take extra care if they’re out in the storm.

“If folks have to be out on the roadways, give yourself some extra room,” Gulliver said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)