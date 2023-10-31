SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of people are set to descend on Salem for Halloween festivities on Tuesday and city officials are urging revelers to take advantage of public transit and celebrate responsibly.

Haunted Happenings events, including a hypnosis show, a witches magic circle on the Common, and a fireworks show over the North River run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Additional trans have been added between Salem and North Station and Salem and Beverly. The final train to Boston leaves at 10:59 p.m. and the final train to Newburyport leaves at 12:21 a.m.

The appeal for safety comes after a man was arraigned in connection with a suspected drunken driving pedestrian crash that left a woman seriously injured and another near-miss involving a suspected drunken driver and a Salem police officer.

