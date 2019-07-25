Officials urge public to avoid contact with Charles River due to toxic algae

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are urging the public to avoid contact with the Charles River due to toxic algae at various sites in the water.

An aquatic scientist has found toxic algae samples at sites from the Boston University Bridge to the Museum of Science, according to the Charles River Watershed Association.

The association is working to track the samples and is monitoring the situation.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has recommended signage be posted at each access point along both sides of the river to warn boaters and individuals to avoid contact with the water.

Pet owners are being warned to keep their dogs out of the water because cyanobacteria are very toxic.

For more information on the health effects of toxic algae, click here.

