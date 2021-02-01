Officials urge public to stay off the roads as crews get ready for major storm in Mass.

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - As crews treat the streets in anticipation of a major winter storm, state officials are urging residents to stay home and off the roads if possible.

Up to 14 inches of snow are expected to accumulate in parts of the Bay State, making for a slick commute Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Chris Besse says they are keeping a close eye on the storm.

“Snow in and of itself isn’t typically an emergency but it’s really the impact that it brings,” he explained. “We really want people to be off the roads during the afternoon and evening, and the PM commute in particular, which is going to be pretty tricky.”

Crews could be seen getting salt from the massive piles in Chelsea as they set off to pre-treat the roads.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver warned that, “it’s going to get much, much worse as the day goes on.”

More than 3,000 pieces of equipment will be deployed on the state’s 15,000 miles of roadway.

“We do have a lot of concerns about the winds picking up and the intensity,” Gulliver said. “The current forecast is calling for this to be a pretty intense storm starting at noon going through about midnight, so it’s really going to impact the afternoon commute.”

State police are asking those who have to travel to make sure their cellphone is charged and to have an extra set of clothes or a blanket with them in case their vehicle gets stuck.

