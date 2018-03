STURBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer burst into flames following a crash on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge.

Officials said the tractor-trailer became fully engulfed in flames around 7:30 a.m.

They closed the two left lanes on I-84 eastbound.

No injuries were reported.

What’s left….. TT unit 🔥 is out. #MAtraffic detoured I-84 EB through the weigh station. Traffic remains flowing. pic.twitter.com/6JXoDCpBOK — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) March 19, 2018

