ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Officials are urging commuters to stay off the roadways as March’s third nor’easter brings heavy snow.

Cars were seen driving on Interstate 93 in Andover as snow began to accumulate onto the highway.

Crews pre-treated the roads overnight and plow trucks could be seen keeping the streets clear.

Early Tuesday morning, the roads remained slushy following a wintry mix.

Those who have to commute Tuesday are encouraged to take it slow.

