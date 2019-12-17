DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are urging drivers to use “extreme caution” after a wintry mix caused multiple vehicles to spin out in Duxbury.

The Duxbury Fire Department tweeted out pictures of a car that had gone off the roadway and into the nearby woods.

They are encouraging those traveling to “slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.”

Duxbury fire says they are handling numerous crashes in the town.

Use extreme caution on the roads. Please slow down and move over for emergency vehicles working at these scenes. DXFD handling numerous crashes. #weather #traffic pic.twitter.com/OdRbA4WA8o — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 17, 2019

