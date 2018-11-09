Officials urging people to avoid area of overturned propane tanker in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are asking people to steer clear of parts of Hopkinton after a tanker overturned Thursday afternoon, spilling thousands of gallons of propane.

The 3,500-gallon bobtail propane tanker crashed in the area of Spring Street around 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Crews worked overnight to safely offload the propane.

People are urged to avoid Spring Street from Snowy Owl Road to Pond Street.

