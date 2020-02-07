Officials: Valet shot outside Boston hospital in serious condition, man who pulled ‘what appeared to be firearm’ killed by police

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect who authorities say pointed what appeared to be a weapon at police officers near Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston on Friday was shot and killed by police after leading officers on a car chase into Brookline, officials said.

Boston police officers and Brigham and Women’s security personnel responding to a report of a man with a gun in the area of 60 Fenwood Road around 9:30 a.m. opened fire on a suspect who pulled out what appeared to be a weapon before he fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police.

Later, investigators found a 49-year-old man who worked as a valet at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He is currently in critical condition.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, crashed after hitting multiple vehicles near the Brookline/Newton line, where he was shot and killed by police near the intersection of Hammond Street and Route 9.

Justin Heitmann, who was waiting for an appointment in the hospital, said he pulled out his phone and recorded a video that showed several Boston police officers gathered around a limping man who climbed into a car and sped off.

“I heard a ‘pop, pop, pop’ and I immediately turned and saw what appeared to be a guy in the street. That’s when I started filming,” Heitmann told 7NEWS. “I caught the suspect limping back to his car, getting into his car, and driving away. It sounded like he got out of his car, shot his gun, and the police fired back. It feels like they shot him in the leg at the very least.”

Heitmann said frantic motorists tried to drive around the scene when officers drew their guns and pointed them at the suspect.

“I thought I was going to watch a man die,” Heitmann added.

Video from the scene in Chestnut Hill showed dozens of police cruisers swarming the area and officers roping off the intersection with crime scene tape.

A witness told 7’s Steve Cooper that the suspect struck as many as five vehicles in their attempt to evade capture before crashing. Wreckage could be seen scattered across the road.

“I was driving down Route 9 and getting into the right lane to make a right turn and was hit by a car that felt like it was going 200 mph,” the witness recalled. “He tried to swerve between three other cars and smooshed them. He went through the intersection and flipped himself. It was incredibly scary. About 400 cops came immediately after.”

Two police officers were hospitalized with stress-related issues.

State troopers assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are assisting the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and Boston police with an investigation.

BPD say they responded to Brigham & Women’s Hospital for reports of a man w/ a gun. They engaged w/the suspect. Police were then told a valet was suffering from a gunshot wound. When asked whether the valet was hurt in the crossfire, police said it’s under investigation. @7News https://t.co/liZwraaB5r — Sam Smink (@samsminkWHDH) February 7, 2020

Just met Justin face to face. He tells me “I thought I was going to watch a man die.” Justin says the cops had all their guns pointed toward the suspect. Other drivers were frantically trying to drive around. @7News https://t.co/G5UXMjrZ6O — Sam Smink (@samsminkWHDH) February 7, 2020

BREAKING UPDATE: Brigham and Women's: a member of their Valet team was shot and is currently in stable condition. There is no further threat. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/Y5SO3yyXXn — Mike Fahey (@michaelefahey) February 7, 2020

During this morning’s active shooter incident, a member of our Valet team was shot. Our Emergency Department team responded immediately, and our colleague is currently in stable condition. There is no further threat to our campus. — Brigham and Women's (@BrighamWomens) February 7, 2020

Brigham and Women's Hospital Security & Boston Police confirm that the active shooter situation is all clear. — Brigham and Women's (@BrighamWomens) February 7, 2020

