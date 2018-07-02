Officials: Vandals remove nuts, bolts from NH playground

JAFFREY, N.H. (WHDH) - A playground in Jaffrey, New Hampshire will be closed until further notice after officials say vandals removed nuts and bolts from the equipment over the weekend.

Jaffrey Parks and Recreation says the damage was discovered Monday morning at Humiston Park, prompting officials to immediately close the playground.

The park has been roped off with crime scene tape. The incident is under investigation.

The playground will remain closed until necessary repairs are made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jaffrey Police Department.

