Officials: Vaping-related illnesses on the rise in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Health said Tuesday that there has been a steady rise in vaping-related illnesses since a mandate was issued last week requiring clinicians across the state to report all suspected cases of unexplained e-cigarette or vaping-associated pulmonary disease.

State officials say they have received 38 unduplicated preliminary intake reports on possible respiratory disease associated with vaping.

At this point, none of the cases are “probable or confirmed,” according to officials.

The health department says it is working to gather more information from providers reporting the cases to determine if any of the reports meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definitions of “probable” or “confirmed” cases.

Dr. Monica Bharel, the state’s public health commissioner, said in a press release last week that she would be using her authority under state regulations to require reporting on the emergent condition for the next 12 months as illnesses and deaths continue to pile up across the United States.

