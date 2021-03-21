Officials: Victims of fatal Methuen carbon monoxide incident identified as retired police officer and wife

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials identified a couple who died after a carbon monoxide incident in Methuen Saturday as a retired police officer and his wife.

Officials said William Rayno, who served in the Methuen Police Department for 32 years, and his wife Matilda, died at their home Saturday. The couple was in their 80s, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation.

