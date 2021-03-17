Officials: Violent extremists pose ‘elevated threat’ to US

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent extremists motivated by political grievances and racial biases pose an “elevated threat” to the U.S. homeland, officials said Wednesday in a declassified intelligence report released more than two months after a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The assessment was made in a report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and echoes warnings of the threat made by U.S. officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray.

