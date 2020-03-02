Officials: Voters can bring pens to polls tomorrow to prevent germ spread

BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials expect a big turnout for Super Tueday’s primary election despite coronavirus concerns, and said they’re taking steps to reassure voters about hygiene at the polls.

Secretary of State William Galvin said local election officials will be disinfecting polling stations regularly and extra staff will be on hand to help out.

And in a change, voters will be allowed to bring their own pens to the polls if they want to, Galvin said.

“We’re suggesting that local officials have extra pens on hand for any one who wants to use them and we’re encouraging voters to bring their own pens,” Galvin said at a press conference. “The only thing is they cannot be red ink.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)