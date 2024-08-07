LINCOLN, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials in New Hampshire recently urged hikers and campers to stay vigilant after receiving “near daily reports” of bears approaching hikers and campers in search of food.

Federal officials with the US Forest Service said White Mountain National Forest staff have documented an uptick in reports of “food-conditioned bears” dating back to mid-July.

The bears have been approaching hikers in the Pemigewasset Wilderness in Lincoln, New Hampshire, with frequent encounters reported along the Lincoln Woods, Bondcliff, Franconia Brook, Lincoln Brook, and Black Pond trails. The forest service said bears have also been seen approaching the Liberty Springs and Thirteen Falls tent sites.

“Bears that have become habituated to humans are following campers and begging for food,” officials said. “In some instances, bears have destroyed tents and backpacks as they look for easy meals.”

In addition to humans, officials said there have also been interactions between bears and dogs.

Forest service officials said the best way to curb the issue of food-conditioned bears is to ensure the bears do not get any additional food from humans. As such, officials said campers and hikers should keep their campsites clean and store all food, garbage, and other aromatic items out of reach of bears.

Officials pointed hikers and campers toward free bear canisters available at the Lincoln Woods Visitor Center in Lincoln. Free canisters are also available at ranger stations in Campton, Gorham and Coneway.

Established tent sites also have storage containers that, when closed property, are considered bear-proof.

Officials said anyone who encounters a food-conditioned bear should stand their ground, stand up tall and make noise. If a bear does not back down, a person should back away slowly without turning their back to the bear.

“If you are hiking with a dog, in or around the Pemigewasset Wilderness, it would be wise to keep it leashed,” officials said.

“For those planning a hike in the area, but who may not be comfortable sharing the forest with bears that have lost their natural fear of humans, please consider an alternate destination,” officials continued.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department on its website says the black bear is the only bear species in New Hampshire.

The last time a person was killed by a black bear in New Hampshire was 1784. Though fatal black bear attacks are “extremely rare,” the Fish and Game Department says black bears should still be treated as unpredictable animals.

