Federal officials recently shared a warning about a practice known as “Juice Jacking” that officials said allows hackers to access data on phones using some public power outlets or public charging stations.

In the wake of this warning, officials have also shared ways individuals can protect themselves.

“They download your information, or make a copy of it, or infect your iPhone, where they can do damage to other systems or shut down your iPhone completely,” cybersecurity expert Kevin Powers told 7NEWS.

The dangerous trend takes advantage of free charging stations in public places, such as airports, hotels and shopping centers.

The FBI posted a message about the trend earlier this month, writing on Twitter that “Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.”

“When you put in your USB and you plug in what happens to you, unbeknownst to you, is that there is a third party there taking advantage of your cell phone…” Powers said. “What they’re trying to do is steal data or add malware onto your systems.”

The FCC said malware can lock a device or help hackers get a hold of personal information and passwords.

Criminals can use such information to access online accounts or to sell information to other bad actors.

Authorities have said individuals should avoid free charging stations, instead using electrical outlets to charge up.

Individuals can also carry a portable charging pack or an external battery.

Beyond charging, authorities have also said individuals should be careful when using public WiFi, which represents another way cyber criminals can take advantage of travelers.