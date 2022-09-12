BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police are warning people of possible traffic delays due to President Joe Biden’s one-day visit to Boston.

Boston Police warned that “vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be impacted” Monday “due to a special event” in the areas of Logan Airport and the JFK Library, where Biden is set to deliver speeches. Biden is expected to arrive at Logan Airport by 11:20 a.m. to give a speech on his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and then will head to the JFK Library in Dorchester to give a speech on cancer.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be impacted on Monday, September 12, 2022 in the JFK Library area, as well as in downtown Boston due to a special event. The BPD advises all Boston residents and visitors to plan accordingly for any traffic disruptions from these events. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 11, 2022

State Police also advised residents and visitors to “plan ahead for potential traffic disruption,” adding “[T]here may be bus delays as well.”

REMINDER: Motorists in and around Boston may experience traffic detours or delays today due to a special event. There may be bus delays as well. Please note there is no threat to public safety, but please plan ahead for potential traffic disruption. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 12, 2022

This is Biden’s second visit to the Bay State in recent months. He visited Somerset in July to give a speech about investments in clean energy. His wife, Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have also recently visited Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)