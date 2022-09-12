BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police are warning people of possible traffic delays due to President Joe Biden’s one-day visit to Boston.
Boston Police warned that “vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be impacted” Monday “due to a special event” in the areas of Logan Airport and the JFK Library, where Biden is set to deliver speeches. Biden is expected to arrive at Logan Airport by 11:20 a.m. to give a speech on his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and then will head to the JFK Library in Dorchester to give a speech on cancer.
State Police also advised residents and visitors to “plan ahead for potential traffic disruption,” adding “[T]here may be bus delays as well.”
This is Biden’s second visit to the Bay State in recent months. He visited Somerset in July to give a speech about investments in clean energy. His wife, Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have also recently visited Massachusetts.
