After several whale sightings off the coast of Plymouth ended in close encounters, local and federal officials are asking boaters to keep their distance from the gentle giants.

“A lot of people just get excited when they see the whales. They want to get a post on Instagram or whatever other kind of social media,” said Troy Audyatis, a criminal investigator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “Which is all well and good but we need to do that safely.”

These whales are also juvenile and inexperienced, and like human juveniles, exhibit high-risk behaviors, according to Regina Asmutis-Silva, the executive director of Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

“They’re not gonna be paying attention to the boats or the people that are out there, they’re very focused on food,” she said.

This comes after three young humpback whales fed off the coast of Plymouth. 7NEWS cameras were rolling as they fed Thursday morning to the cheers of many on shore.

Earlier this month, a whale breached and landed on a boat full of people. The six people on board is OK and experts say so is the whale, but they warn this could have been a lot worse.

“The shallow water and presence of encroaching vessels, along with the young age of these animals, may increase their unpredictability of this behavior,” said Bob Glenn of the Mass. Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

Officials told 7NEWS that vessels will be patrolling the seas to prevent boaters from getting within close proximity of the creatures.

“if were out on the water and we actually see vessels within that 100-foot approach, we will contact that vessel,” said Audyatsis. “We will let them know that’s not the best practice, that’s not a safe approach.”

Whale experts are providing the following tips for those who wish to see these majestic creatures:

Do not chase or encircle with any watercraft

Never approach head-on

Avoid excessive speed

Do not approach when calves are present

Never get between a mother and calf.

