BOSTON (WHDH) - With Fourth of July weekend upon us, officials are reminding Massachusetts residents that setting off fireworks is illegal and should be left to professionals.

In recent weeks, state police troopers have seized more than 11,000 fireworks that were brought into the state illegally and issued about 50 summonses for court hearings, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said in a joint news release.

“Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts because they are dangerous. Permits have been granted for dozens of municipal fireworks displays so far this season, which are carefully planned and orchestrated by licensed professionals, but pyrotechnics in untrained hands pose a hazard to life and property,” Ostroskey said. “They are especially dangerous to children, who suffered more than 40% of the fireworks-related burn injuries reported to us in the last 10 years.”

Residents who are caught with fireworks could face charges, Mason warned.

“Through targeted enforcement and during routine traffic stops, State Police and our local partners continue to intercept illegal fireworks on Massachusetts roadways,” Mason said. “State law requires that these fireworks be seized, and those who possess them could end up in court. For the safety of our friends, families, and communities, let’s leave fireworks to the professionals and have a happy, safe Fourth of July.”

Between 2011 and 2020, there were 941 major fire and explosion incidents involving illegal fireworks reported to the Massachusetts Fire Incident Reporting System, officials added. The incidents caused 12 civilian injuries, 42 fire service injuries, and an estimated loss of $2.1 million.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)