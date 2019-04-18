Officials warn of ‘aggressive, intimidating’ wild turkeys as breeding season ramps up

BOSTON (WHDH) - MassWildilfe officials are warning the public to be aware of “aggressive” and “intimidating” wild turkeys as their breeding season kicks into high gear.

“March through May is breeding season for wild turkeys and as a result, there is an increase in turkey activity all across the Commonwealth,” the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said in a press release.

Turkeys may be seen acting aggressively by pecking, following, or exhibiting other intimidating behavior towards people, officials warned.

Male turkeys are known to puff out their feathers, fan their tails, and “strut their stuff” while gobbling and making other vocalizations. They typically act in such a way when they want to establish social dominance or status within the flock.

Officials say turkeys may attempt to dominate or attack people that they view as subordinates. They may also respond aggressively and peck shiny objects like windows or automobiles, interpreting their own reflection as an intruding turkey.

The public is urged to avoid feeding wild turkeys. Aggressive behavior towards people occurs when turkeys have become overly comfortable in the presence of humans.

“The best thing you can do to prevent conflicts with turkeys is to stop feeding them,” MassWildlife Turkey Biologist Dave Scarpitti said in a press release. “Feeding turkeys, whether intentional or not, can cause turkeys to act tame and may lead to bold or aggressive behavior.”

Bay State residents are encouraged to scare or threaten bold turkeys with loud noises or water sprayed from a hose, according to officials. They say a leashed dog may also be an effective deterrent. Mylar tape, balloons, or pinwheels can also be used in and around your property as a deterrent to turkeys.

