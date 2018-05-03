DUXBURY, MA (WHDH) - Warmer weather means the return of grilling — and officials are warning of the fire risk they pose.

Duxbury firefighters responding to a grill fire Wednesday night said they spotted flames over the roof of a one-story house. The incident, fire officials said, should serve as a reminder to keep grills at least 10 feet away from structures.

Fire departments in Massachusetts responded to 431 fires involving grills, hibachis, and barbecues between 2011 and 2015, according to the Department of Fire Services. Those fires reportedly led to 20 civilian injuries, three firefighter injuries and $3.5 million in property damage.

DXFD was called for a grill fire last night. On arrival the capt saw flames over the roof of the one story house. Reminder to keep grills 10’ from structures! Check out @MassDFS grill safety https://t.co/Lzuk2GHbZX pic.twitter.com/FckxCDgMfD — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) May 3, 2018

