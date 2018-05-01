BOSTON (WHDH) - Bodies of water remain cold despite summer-like temperatures coming to New England, making swimming a dangerous activity.

Water temperatures in Massachusetts lakes and ponds remain in the 40’s and 50’s as air temperatures soar into the upper 80’s during the midweek. Ocean temperatures are also in the 40’s.

Swimming in cold water can quickly cause hypothermia, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) warned.

“With the start of warmer air temperatures, it is important that we all use caution near water bodies, particularly this time of year, when cold water temperatures can be detrimental to one’s safety,” said DCR Commissioner Leo Roy.

Hypothermia can set in at approximately 15-30 minutes in 32.5-40 degree water temperatures and 30-60 minutes in 40-50 degree water temperatures, according to the DCR.

Signs of hypothermia include shivering, dizziness, nausea, increased breathing, difficulty in speking, confusion, diminished coordination, fatigue and an increase in heart rate.

