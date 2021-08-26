(WHDH) — Officials are warning of the dangers of the Delta variant and urging people to get vaccinated after a baby recently died from COVID-19.

The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday announced that an infant under the age of 1 had passed away as a result of the state’s fourth COVID surge, which Gov. John Bel Edwards says is largely driven by the stronger, more contagious Delta variant.

“Each COVID-19 death in Louisiana has been heart-wrenching, but the loss of such a young child, who could not be vaccinated yet, is tragic and a stark reminder of the difficult circumstance we are in throughout Louisiana. Right now, we are seeing younger people hospitalized. They are getting sicker than in the previous surge,” Edwards said in a news release. “The Delta variant, which now accounts for all of the COVID cases in our state, is far more contagious than previous strains of COVID as our strained hospitals prove. We have hope in the form of safe and effective vaccines.”

In total, 11 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana, according to health officials. On Wednesday, 31 percent of newly reported COVID-19 cases in the state were in children younger than 18.

“It’s a tragic reminder that the numbers we report every day are also our children, friends, and neighbors, and that no one is immune to this virus’ impact,” State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said of the latest child death. “The best way we can protect ourselves, our loved ones and young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine is to get vaccinated ourselves and wear a mask. It’s really that simple.”

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)