NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Get ready for a commute crawl. MassDOT announced lane closures this weekend as crews prepare to demolish the I-90 bridge.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions between exits 123 and 125 in Newton and Weston.

Drivers are being urged to find alternate routes and the closure could impact ambulance response times at Newton Wellesley Hospital.

“This is going to be a little more protracted and a little bit more impactful than other events we’ve had but we’ve taken all the usual precautions to plan. We’ve been working with public safety, our EMS partners as well as with the city,” said Dr. Scott Goldberg. “It will be as close to business as usual as we can be and we feel pretty comfortable that we’re as prepared as we can be.”

MassDOT says this weekend was chosen to make this process go as smoothly as possible.

“We very carefully look at what else is happening. We want to make sure that we are reducing the overall impact so there are a number of events going on in the boston area we’re aware of and we’ve talked to many of those organizers but as a whole this is one of the ones that as the least amount of impacts all summer.”

The lane closures begin Friday at 9 p.m. If all goes as planned, they’ll be finished by early Monday morning.

