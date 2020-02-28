Officials warn of email scam using NH DOT logo to request money for false speeding infractions

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are warning the public about an email scam that is using the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s logo to request money for false speeding infractions.

People have been receiving emails from nhdot@swingmedia.xyz, stating that the DOT is seeking payment for a speeding infraction and that failure to pay in full will result in a criminal investigation, N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced.

The DOT says it would never send an email asking for payment for a traffic violation.

Those who receive an email similar to this scam are urged not to contact the emailer or provide any personal information.

MacDonald added that the N.H. DOT EZ-Pass system does communicate with users via email but would only do so for toll-related issues, including unpaid transactions and account balances. All other EZ-Pass notifications related to violations and other issues would be sent to users by United States mail.

People can verify the validity of DOT communication by calling the DOT’s Chief Communications Officer Eileen Meaney at 603-271-6495, or for EZ-Pass communication by calling 1-877-643-9727.

Victims of the email scam can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-468-4454.

