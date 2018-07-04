Officials warn of heat advisory, road closures ahead of Boston’s July 4 celebrations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters trekking out to their Fourth of July celebrations will be dealing with road and lane closures in Boston.

Storrow Drive is closed in both directions as of 7 a.m. By 4 p.m., Memorial Drive on the Cambridge side, along with Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, will also be closed.

Those looking to get to the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular should take the T.

Subways will start operating at rush-hour levels at 2 p.m. By 9:30 p.m., all services will be free. However, bicycles will not be allowed on board.

Keolis is also working overtime to keep the Commuter Rail on track in the heat.

Most lines will be operating on a Saturday Schedule; however, the Fairmont Line will operate on a special event/holiday schedule.

The last outbound train times have been adjusted for anyone heading to the Esplanade.

