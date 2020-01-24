Officials warn of Mass State Lottery text scam

BOSTON (WHDH) - The State Treasurer’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving text messages claiming to be from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The illegitimate text are coming from a person who claims to be Kim with the MA Lottery, according to State Treasurer Deb Goldberg.

“Please reply when you get a chance. I have some great news,” the texts say, the State Treasurer said.

Anyone with questions can contact the Treasurer’s office at (617) 367-6900.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)