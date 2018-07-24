Commuters in Boston should brace significant traffic delays in the Kenmore/Allston area as the second phase of the Commonwealth Avenue bridge replacement project is set to begin Thursday.

Construction crews replacing the westbound section of the bridge are expected to snarl traffic for both vehicles and Green Line trolleys. While the project is underway, shuttle buses will replace B line trains.

“This is really going to be a very difficult project phase for the next few weeks,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a press conference Tuesday.

The following roads and facilities will be impacted: Commonwealth Avenue between Brighton Avenue/Packard’s Corner and Kenmore Square, the Boston University (BU) Bridge, I-90 (Mass Pike), the MBTA Green B Line, Bus Routes 47 and CT2, Commuter Rail Worcester Line, and Amtrak’s Lake Shore Limited route.

Crews repaired the eastbound side last summer. Officials plan to have the $111 million bridge project completed by Aug. 11.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack offered up some advice for commuters during Tuesday’s press conference saying, “My advice to you is if it’s possible stay away, find another place to get where you’re going.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)