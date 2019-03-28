Officials warn of traffic delays ahead of Tobin Bridge project

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters in Boston are being warned to prepare for significant traffic delays in the Charlestown and Chelsea areas as construction begins on the Tobin Bridge Monday.

The much-needed repairs to New England’s largest bridge are expected to take two years to complete.

Beginning Monday, the northbound side of the bridge will be condensed to just two lanes.

In May, the work will shift to the southbound side.

“The first few weeks of construction will be by far the most difficult of this project,” Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said. “We need to really focus on getting folks to divert to other modes of transportation or to other routes altogether.”

Extra blue line trains will be running for the duration of the construction, and free silver line service will also be running in some areas to defray the anticipated congestion.

Route 1 in Chelsea will also be under construction.

