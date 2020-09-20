Officials warn of water discoloration after crews battle large house fire in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hopkinton firefighters battled a large house fire on Sunday morning, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to the flames saw the large fire coming from the roof of a home on Main Street, fire officials said.
The fire will likely impact drinking water.
Residents are urged to run cold water to clear the lines before use.
We are working a fire on main st with support from neighboring crews. Main st is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/BqiOkj1oB3
— Hopkinton Fire (@HopkintonFire) September 20, 2020
