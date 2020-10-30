Officials warn public of additional possible COVID exposures at popular NH restaurant

ATKINSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Health officials on Friday warned the public of additional possible COVID-19 exposures at a popular restaurant in New Hampshire.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health and Human Services said it had identified potential community exposure related to Merrill’s Tavern at Atkinson Resort & Country Club in Atkinson after at least one person who contracted coronavirus dined there.

The potential community exposure occurred in the bar and tavern area on Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., officials said.

Officials have since added Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. to the list of possible exposure dates.

The state has conducted contact investigations on cases associated with this potential community exposure and is notifying known close contacts.

Last week, officials announced potential community exposure related to five food and beverage establishments in Portsmouth, Concord, and Peterborough.

Tuckaway Tavern & Butchery in Raymond also announced that a server, a chef, a shipping worker, two prep cooks, and two members of their management team all contracted the virus, leaving possible exposures throughout the building between Monday and Saturday of last week.

