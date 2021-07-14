FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say residents and pets should stay away from a lake in the Framingham area after a cyanobacteria bloom was found in the water.

Testers found the bloom in Lake Cochituate in Cochituate State Park, which includes Framingham, Natick and Wayland, DCR officials said. The bloom can be dangerous to people and toxic and fatal to pets, which should not drink the water, officials said.

The water will be retested until cyanobacteria levels are at acceptable limits, DCR officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)