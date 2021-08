FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Scammers are using State Police numbers to try to get personal information out of residents, the State Police said Tuesday.

In a tweet, police said that people are spoofing State Police phone numbers and leaving messages requesting a call back.

Police said to never provide personal or financial information over the phone.

SCAMMERS SPOOFING MSP PHONE NUMBERS

Calls appearing to be from MSP phone numbers are leaving messages requesting a call back. MSP numbers are being “spoofed”, and these calls are fraudulent.

Never provide any personal or financial information over the phone. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 24, 2021

