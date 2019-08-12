Officials warn swimmers, dog owners of toxic algae bloom at Cape conservation area

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Swimmers and dog owners are being urged to avoid the water at the Bell’s Neck Conservation Lands amid a toxic blue-green algae bloom, officials said.

The bloom is impacting the area’s West Reservoir, according to the town of Harwich.

“Please do not swim in, or let your dog’s swim in or drink out of this water,” the town said in a press release. “This bloom should only last a couple of days.”

Cyanobacteria can live in both fresh and saltwater, according to health officials. It typically multiplies and blooms when the water is warm.

Health officials say children and dogs are also susceptible to being poisoned.

In North Carolina, a woman’s three dogs recently died following an apparent run-in with toxic blue-green algae.

