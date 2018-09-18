BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials are warning cyclists to stay out of Boston tunnels following a Monday evening incident.

A woman was seen riding her bike through a tunnel around 4:30 p.m. but exited before state troopers caught up with her, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts of Department of Transportation said.

Back in March, someone else was caught on camera biking through the O’Neill Tunnel.

State leaders say this is not only illegal but dangerous.

