WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The deaths of three people at a Boyd Street home in Watertown over the weekend are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide, according to officials.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, on Saturday, Nadia Abrahamian, 80, and Karine Asatryan, 35, were shot and killed by David Minasvand, 31, inside their home.

Officials say Minasvand then died by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. All three lived at the residence at the time of the shooting.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)